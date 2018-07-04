S. Korea's Consumer Prices Up 1.5% in June

South Korea's consumer prices remained relatively stable in June, but industrial products and transportation prices rose on a continued rise in crude oil prices.



According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index gained one-point-five percent last month from a year earlier.



The growth figure has remained in the one percent range for nine straight months since it posted a two-point-one percent increase in September last year.



The rise was mainly led by a ten percent jump in the prices of petroleum goods due to the rising crude oil prices. The ten percent rise marks the largest gain since April last year, when it increased eleven-point-seven percent.



The rise naturally led to a significant growth in transportation prices, which increased four-point-one percent last month.



The growth of agricultural produce prices slowed to six-point-seven percent in June from a year earlier, compared to a nine percent on-year growth in May.







[Photo : KBS News]