Key Labor Union Rejoins Minimum Wage Committee Talks

One of the two major umbrella unions in South Korea has decided to rejoin the minimum wage negotiations.



The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) on Monday announced the decision to return to the Minimum Wage Committee of the Economic and Social Commission of Labor, Government and Management.



The return came about a month after it announced a boycott of the talks along with fellow umbrella union Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) in protest of a parliamentary passage of a revision bill on the minimum wage. The KCTU is still boycotting the talks.



The committee is set to hold a plenary session on Tuesday to launch discussions on next year's minimum wage.



It has to decide on the minimum wage for next year by July 28th and notify the public no later than August fifth. The committee is comprised of 27 members, nine from each of the three parties of labor, management and government.

