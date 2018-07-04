Asiana Continues to See Disruption to In-flight Meals

Anchor: The disruption to in-flight meals for Asiana Airlines’ international flights continued for a third day on Tuesday. The airline estimates that it will take up to two more days for meals to be supplied regularly to passengers.

Our Bae Joo-yon has more.



Report: Asiana Airlines is witnessing a delay in operations for a third day due to a glitch in supplying meals on board its international flights.



The airline said that a total of 13 planes on international routes departed later than scheduled or without meals Tuesday morning.



On Monday, a total of 38 planes suffered such issues due to a shortage of in-flight meals, a drop from Sunday when 87 planes were hit by disruptions.



The airline predicted that it would take one or two more days for meals to be regularly provided on board.



Asiana has been getting in-flight meals from a short-term contractor after a fire broke out at the plant of its supplier.



However, the temporary supplier has failed to produce the 25-thousand meals required for Asiana’s services each day.



Asiana is giving out gift certificates worth 30-thousand won to passengers who have had to go hungry on board. It has also posted a message on its Web site expressing apologies for the disruption, but has been hit with complaints from passengers.



Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation after the head of a contractor to the temporary supplier was found dead at his home on Monday. Police are trying to find out if the death is linked to the glitch in in-flight meals.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]