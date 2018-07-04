S. Korea Seeks Partnership with US, UAE to Win Saudi Arabia's Power Plant Orders

Write : 2018-07-03 15:29:53 Update : 2018-07-03 18:02:15

South Korea will seek strategic partnerships with the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) in order to boost its chances of winning the bid to build nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

According to Democratic Party lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung Tuesday, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) recently discussed ways to pursue such projects in Saudi Arabia.

While the Energy Ministry plans to discuss boosting cooperation with the U.S., KEPCO and the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company will seek strategic cooperation with related U.S. industries.

South Korea will also jointly pursue Saudi Arabia's power plant projects with the UAE, based on KEPCO’s experience of completing the construction of the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant.

As part of efforts to promote the excellence of South Korean power plants, KEPCO and other related industries will hold a roadshow in Saudi Arabia in the second half of the year.











[Photo : YONHAP News]

