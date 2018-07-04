KOSPI Makes Slight Recovery from Monday's Tumble

Write : 2018-07-03 16:01:39 Update : 2018-07-03 16:50:37

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rebounded on Tuesday from its lowest close in almost 14 months thanks to overnight gains on Wall Street which boosted positive sentiment. 

The KOSPI gained one-point-22 points, or point-05 percent to close the day at two-thousand-272-point-76.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-89 points, or point-75 percent. It closed the day at 795-point-71. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-seven won.

