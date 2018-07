President Moon Jae-in has met with representatives of the nation’s two umbrella labor unions in an effort to mediate between labor and management.



Presidential and labor union official said Moon on Tuesday met with heads of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU).



President Moon at the meeting sought to persuade the key unionists to continue talks as they are reluctant to attend minimum wage negotiations.