S. Korea's FX Reserves Reach Record High in June

Write : 2018-07-04 10:12:02 Update : 2018-07-04 10:18:20

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves reached a record high in June as they surpassed the 400 billion dollar mark for the first time. 

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) and the Finance Ministry on Wednesday, the total value of the country's foreign exchange reserves came to a record 400-point-three billion U.S. dollars last month, up one-point-32 billion dollars from a month earlier. 

The nation’s foreign reserves posted a new record for the fourth straight month since March. 

Compared to 1997 when the figure stood at three-point-nine billion dollars, the country's foreign reserves increased over 100 times over the past two decades. 

The central bank attributed the recent growth to a steady increase in the country's current account surplus and a rise in returns from investments of foreign currency assets.


[Photo : KBS News]

