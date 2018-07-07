KOSPI Closes 0.32% Lower Wednesday

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index reversed its slight climb from Tuesday ahead of the July sixth deadline when the U.S. and China are set to impose trade tariffs on each other.



The KOSPI lost seven-point-30 points, or point-32 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-265-point-46, a low not seen since May last year.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose three-point-39 points, or point-43 percent, to close the day at 799-point-10.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-114-point-five won.