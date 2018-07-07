Kumho Asiana Group's Employees to Protest against Chairman

The employees of Asiana Airlines and other affiliates of Kumho Asiana Group plan to hold a rally this week to reveal and denounce what they claim to be the abusive and corruptive actions of the group’s chairman Park Sam-koo.



At the rally to be held at Gwanghwamun Square on Friday, the participants plan to wear masks to avoid any possible punishment by the group.



The employees of Asiana Airlines will also be dressed in their uniforms or in black to commemorate the recent death of the head of a contractor suspected to be linked with the supplier’s deal to provide in-flight meals for the nation’s second largest airliner.



The rally comes on the heels of recent candlelight vigils by Korean Air employees to protest against the owner family's dictatorial corporate leadership and alleged power abuses.

