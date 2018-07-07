Kumho Asiana Chief Apologizes for In-Flight Meal Glitch

Kumho Asiana Group Chairman Park Sam-koo has apologized for a glitch in its supplies of in-flight meals on board international flights.



During a press conference Wednesday at the group’s headquarters in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Park said he felt sorry for causing public concern over the issue.



He also said he was deeply apologetic to the head of a food catering service contractor, who was recently found dead of an apparent suicide, and his bereaved family, but did not explain whether his passing was related with the in-flight meal controversy.



Driven by suspicions the nation’s second largest airline made unfair deals with its contractors, some citizens have joined a growing online petition urging the presidential office to launch an investigation into the matter. A number of small-sized investors are also moving to file a collective action suit against the company.



Asiana Airlines' labor union said such missteps had long been predicted, demanding management take responsibility for its mistakes. Employees of the group said they plan to stage a rally on Friday so their voices are heard.



Since Sunday, nearly 200 of the company's planes have been affected by a shortage of in-flight meals. Park said Asiana will try to normalize meal service by Thursday.

