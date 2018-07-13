S. Korea's Job Growth Remained Below 200,000 in June

South Korea's monthly job growth remained below the 200-thousand mark for the fifth straight month in June.



According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people last month stood at 27-point-13 million, an increase of 106-thousand, or point-four percent, from a year earlier.



In February, the monthly on-year employment growth figure marked 104-thousand to fall below the 200-thousand mark for the first time in 21 months. The figure stayed below the level for the next three months and then dropped below the 100-thousand mark in May.



The latest report also shows that the country's overall employment rate dropped one tenth of a percentage point on-year to 61-point-four percent in June, while the jobless rate came to three-point-seven percent last month, also down point-one percentage point on-year.



The unemployment rate for young people, aged between 15 and 29, came to nine percent, down one-point-four percentage points from a year earlier.

[Photo : KBS News]