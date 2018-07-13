Hyundai Motor's Labor Union to Stage Partial Strike Over Wage Dispute

Hyundai Motor's labor union will stage a partial strike this week amid a deadlock over wage negotiations with management.

Union officials said Tuesday that workers will hold a walkout on Thursday, some for two hours and others for four hours.

Union members plan to stage another partial strike on Friday in line with a general strike to be conducted by the Korean Metal Workers' Union, a bigger group that they belong to.

Around 66 percent of union members supported the strike plan in a poll conducted July second. The company's labor and management resumed wage negotiations on July fourth, but they have yet to narrow differences on remuneration issues.

It would be the seventh consecutive year that the union’s members have gone on strike over wage demands if they press ahead with the walkout plan.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

