Commission Votes down Proposal to Apply Sector-Based Minimum Wage

South Korea's commission for the minimum wage has voted down a proposal to vary minimum pay for different business sectors.

The Minimum Wage Commission, comprising those representing the public interest, workers and employers, rejected the proposal in a 14-9 vote on Tuesday. 

Of the 23 commission members who participated in the vote, five were from the labor side while there were nine each representing the public interest and employers. 

Following the vote, the employers' representatives left the room in protest.

Business circles have been calling for separate, lower minimum wages for the restaurant and accommodation industries, as well as for other small merchants.

Last year, the committee rejected a similar plan demanded by the business community.

