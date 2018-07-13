Reduced Workweek Leads to Less Dining Out and More Home Meals

Anchor: The reduced 52-hour workweek that went into effect at the beginning of the month is already having an impact on the nation’s eating habits. People are found to be increasingly eating at home and shunning restaurants and company cafeterias.

Our Park Jong-hong has the details.



Report: The new reduced workweek in South Korea is changing the dynamic of people’s eating habits. With more time to enjoy dinner with family, people are spending less money on dining out and having more meals in the comfort of their own homes.



Online shopping mall Gmarket on Wednesday revealed that sales of its restaurant coupons for the first nine days of July declined by 25 percent from the same period last year.



On the other hand, sales of rice, kimchi and beef, the key ingredients used to cook home-made meals, surged by double and even triple digits during the same period. In addition, sales of cooking oil, condiments and noodles also rose.



A Gmarket official said online sales of fresh and processed foods appear to have surged as more people have meals at home due to the new 52-hour workweek.



In line with this trend, demand is also rising for home meal kits, the convenient pre-made dishes made by food manufacturers and department stores.



Hyundai Department Store says sales of its pre-prepared premium beef meal for two people have been steadily rising. It plans to increase its range of pre-made meals and expand marketing to home shopping channels.



Meanwhile, restaurants and company cafeterias are also coming to grips with the shorter workweek. They have noted the increasing demand for lunch and decline at dinner, and are adjusting their food supply accordingly.



Restaurants, which have been granted a one-year grace period for implementing the new workweek, are also trying to adapt by introducing more work shifts.

Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]