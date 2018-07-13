Education Ministry Requests Cancellation of Korean Air President's College Admission

Write : 2018-07-11 15:09:26 Update : 2018-07-11 15:16:43

Education Ministry Requests Cancellation of Korean Air President's College Admission

The Education Ministry has asked Inha University to cancel the transfer admission of Korean Air President Cho Won-tae after confirming there were irregularities in Cho's entry process 20 years ago.

The ministry, which conducted a probe into the case and the university last month, said on Wednesday that the university approved Cho's transfer from a two-year college in the U.S. in 1998, even though he failed to meet credit requirements for such a transfer.

The Incheon-based university is run by a foundation established by the Cho family's Hanjin Group. 

The 42-year-old, who is the son of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, was also found to have not obtained the required 140 credits before graduating from the university in 2003.

The ministry had ruled in 1998 that there were irregularities in Cho's admission, but it did not cancel the transfer and only asked the school to take disciplinary action against those involved in the process.




[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>