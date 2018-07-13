KOSPI Falls Amid US-China Trade War Concerns

The U.S.' threat of an additional 200-billion-dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese goods caused a sell-off in Chinese markets and knocked Asian stocks.



According to senior U.S. administration officials Tuesday, Washington proposed the additional tariffs after negotiations aimed at finding a solution to the trade dispute failed to materialize an agreement.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 13-point-54-points, or point-59 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-280-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-41 points, or one-point-03 percent. It closed the day at 804-point-78.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-120 won.





