S. Korea to Prepare for Protracted US-China Trade Dispute

Write : 2018-07-11 16:57:06 Update : 2018-07-11 19:11:21

S. Korea to Prepare for Protracted US-China Trade Dispute

The South Korean government is set to prepare effective countermeasures to guard against the worsening trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Wednesday that it has launched a joint study with the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade and industry associations to analyze the impact of the trade conflict on the South Korean economy, its exports and related sectors. 

On Tuesday, the U.S.-China trade war intensified as the Trump administration unveiled a plan to impose ten percent tariffs on 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports. 

The ministry will also work with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the Korea International Trade Association to analyze the ramifications of the U.S. measures on South Korea’s overseas export markets and strengthen the efforts to diversify the country’s export destinations. 

The ministry will also examine various possible scenarios of trade wars that could unfold between the two world’s largest economies. 

In such efforts, the ministry is scheduled to hold several meetings on Thursday to have related discussions, including on South Korea’s car exports. 

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>