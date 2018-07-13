S. Korea's Dependence on Renewable Energy Rises to 6%

Write : 2018-07-11 18:09:40 Update : 2018-07-11 18:41:32

S. Korea's Dependence on Renewable Energy Rises to 6%

South Korea is gradually increasing its dependence on renewable energy sources under the Moon Jae-in administration. 

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed Wednesday that six percent of the total electricity generated in May was from renewable energy sources, up from four-point-six percent at the beginning of the year. 

In contrast, the portion of coal thermal power generation dropped from 44-point-two percent in January to 39-point-seven percent in May partially due to the government’s decision to suspend the operation of old coal-fired power plants earlier this year to mitigate fine dust emissions. 

The government plans to increase renewable electricity generation to 20 percent by 2030. 

