S. Korea's Dependence on Renewable Energy Rises to 6%

South Korea is gradually increasing its dependence on renewable energy sources under the Moon Jae-in administration.



The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy revealed Wednesday that six percent of the total electricity generated in May was from renewable energy sources, up from four-point-six percent at the beginning of the year.



In contrast, the portion of coal thermal power generation dropped from 44-point-two percent in January to 39-point-seven percent in May partially due to the government’s decision to suspend the operation of old coal-fired power plants earlier this year to mitigate fine dust emissions.



The government plans to increase renewable electricity generation to 20 percent by 2030.