Gov't to Hold Meeting to Discuss Measures on Job Market, US-China Trade War

Write : 2018-07-12 09:37:25 Update : 2018-07-12 10:19:33

The government will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to deal with the continued slump in the local job market and an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. 

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon will chair the meeting with Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu, Labor Minister Kim Young-joo and Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo. Senior presidential secretary for economic affairs Yoon Jong-won will also attend the meeting. 

The ministers and the presidential aide are expected to discuss measures to address concerning job figures and the continued trade war among the country's two major trade partners. 

South Korea's monthly job growth marked 106-thousand in June, staying below 200-thousand for the fifth straight month. 

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade dispute escalated this week, as the Trump administration threatened to impose additional tariffs on 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese goods on Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

