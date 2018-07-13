KOSPI Recovers Slightly from Wednesday's Losses

South Korean stocks recovered slightly on Thursday as markets tried to consolidate from the previous day’s losses caused by continuing fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose four-point-44 points, or point-19 percent. KOSPI closed the day at two-thousand-285-point-06.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-51 points, or one-point-80 percent. It closed the day at 819-point-29.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-nine won.