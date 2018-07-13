KOSPI Recovers Slightly from Wednesday's Losses

2018-07-12

South Korean stocks recovered slightly on Thursday as markets tried to consolidate from the previous day’s losses caused by continuing fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose four-point-44 points, or point-19 percent. KOSPI closed the day at two-thousand-285-point-06.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 14-point-51 points, or one-point-80 percent. It closed the day at 819-point-29. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-nine won. 

