Domestic Gasoline Prices Approach 2018's Highest

Domestic gasoline prices have risen for two weeks in a row, nearing the most expensive price of this year.



According to Opinet, a Web site on oil price information run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the price of regular gasoline sold at gas stations nationwide rose by an average one-point-seven won to one-thousand-609-point-nine won per liter in the second week of July.



The price has been rising for two weeks in a row, only point-two won short of this year's highest price of one-thousand-610-point-one won set a month ago.



The price of diesel has also gone up by one-point-seven won to one-thousand-410-point-eight won, nearing this year's highest of one-thousand-411 won per liter.



Domestic gasoline prices had gone down for two consecutive weeks in the latter half of June but started to pick up again due to fluctuations in global oil prices.



The National Oil Corporation noted factors such as Libya's oil export resumption, the U.S. review of its sanctions on Iran and a decrease in the U.S. oil reserve as the cause of the mixed global oil market.