BOK Chief, Finance Minister Discuss Economic Conditions

Write : 2018-07-16 10:19:53 Update : 2018-07-16 11:30:13

BOK Chief, Finance Minister Discuss Economic Conditions

South Korea's top economic and monetary policymakers met Monday to discuss urgent economic issues, including the trade war between the U.S. and China and sluggish job creation.

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon and Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol held policy talks at 8 a.m. at the bank in central Seoul.

In the beginning of the talks, Kim said that he would like to exchange views on potential downside factors at home and abroad for the second half of the year.

The minister said that in particular, he would like to discuss possible responses to the changes in the global trade conditions amid the U.S.-China trade war, as well as minimum wage and other factors that could affect local economic conditions.

The BOK chief agreed that the local economy is facing considerable risk factors, saying that the global trade dispute could have a significant impact on the country's exports, investment and employment. He also called for caution for a possible spread of financial instability in emerging economies. 

The breakfast meeting was held at the request of Kim. Other senior officials from the finance ministry and the central bank were also in attendance.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>