BOK: 32% of S. Koreans Work over 49 Hrs. per Week

Write : 2018-07-16 14:18:37 Update : 2018-07-16 14:26:36

A new report has found that a far greater proportion of South Koreans is working longer hours than the working population in other developed countries.

According to the report released by the Bank of Korea on Sunday, 32 percent of South Korean employees worked for more than 49 hours a week last year, compared to 21 percent in Japan and 16-point-four percent in the U.S. 

The percentage is also significantly higher than in Germany and Italy. 

The report showed that South Koreans worked two-thousand-24 hours on average annually last year, far higher than the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) average of one-thousand-759 hours.

