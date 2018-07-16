KOSPI Loses 0.39% Monday

2018-07-16

South Korean stocks fell on Monday as new data showed China's economy slowed slightly in the second quarter and fears of a full-scale China-U.S. trade war loomed. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed down eight-point-91 points, or point-39 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-301-point-99.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing two-point-18 points, or point-26 percent. It closed the day at 825-point-71. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-two won. 

