Antitrust Watchdog: No Let-up in Conglomerate Reform Drive

The head of South Korea's antitrust watchdog has denied speculation that the government is becoming more lenient in its efforts to reform conglomerates.



Fair Trade Commission(FTC) Chairman Kim Sang-jo revealed the stance in a media briefing at the government complex in Sejong on Monday.



Concerns had been raised about the government’s drive to reform the nation’s biggest firms following President Moon Jae-in’s recent meeting with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Paik Un-gyu’s talks with the heads of local conglomerates earlier in the day.



However, Kim said meetings with large firms are in line with pan-governmental efforts for developing successful economic policies through income-led growth, innovative growth and fair economy initiatives.



The FTC chairman stressed that the government is striving to complete its efforts to incorporate the three pillars of the Moon administration’s people-centered economic growth policy.



During the briefing, Kim also explained the ongoing legislation efforts to protect subcontractors from the negative effects of the minimum wage hike, adding related policies will be actively promoted.

























[Photo : KBS News]