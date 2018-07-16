Visitors to Gangwon Surge by 10 Mln in 1st Half of 2018

The number of visitors to Gangwon Province has jumped by 10 million in the first half of this year from a year earlier thanks in part to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The northeastern provincial office said on Monday that nearly 51 million tourists, from home and abroad, visited during the January-June period, up 24-point-one percent on-year.



The number of domestic visitors increased 22-point-three percent to 48-point-25 million, while that of foreign tourists increased 70 percent to around two-point-six million.



South Korea's first Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in February and March brought more than six million tourists to Gangwon, along with other draws such as the province's seasonal festivals and cultural events.