KOSDAQ Plummets Over 4% Following Management Risk Advisory

Write : 2018-07-23 15:57:00 Update : 2018-07-23 17:09:40

KOSDAQ Plummets Over 4% Following Management Risk Advisory

South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell on Monday amid fears of more protectionist measures from the U.S. following President Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed and global monetary policy over the weekend. 

The KOSPI lost 19-point-88 points, or point-87 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-269-point-31.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ plummeted 34-point-65 points, or four-point-38 percent, to end the day at 756-point-96. 

The drop followed an advisory from the Korean stock exchange operator for investors to beware of management risks when investing in the secondary market after a surge in ownership changes among KOSDAQ members.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-131-point-four won.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>