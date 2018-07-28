KOSDAQ Plummets Over 4% Following Management Risk Advisory

South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell on Monday amid fears of more protectionist measures from the U.S. following President Donald Trump's criticism of the Fed and global monetary policy over the weekend.



The KOSPI lost 19-point-88 points, or point-87 percent, to close the day at two-thousand-269-point-31.



Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ plummeted 34-point-65 points, or four-point-38 percent, to end the day at 756-point-96.



The drop followed an advisory from the Korean stock exchange operator for investors to beware of management risks when investing in the secondary market after a surge in ownership changes among KOSDAQ members.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-131-point-four won.

[Photo : YONHAP News]