Customs Office Seeks Arrest Warrant for Korean Air Heiress on Smuggling, Tax Evasion Suspicions

Write : 2018-07-23 17:18:38 Update : 2018-07-23 18:21:11

Former Korean Air Vice President Cho Hyun-ah is facing possible indictment over allegations she smuggled in personally purchased goods via Korean Air planes without paying taxes.

According to the related authorities, the Incheon office of the Korea Customs Service on Monday asked the court to arrest Cho on charges of smuggling and evading customs duty. It added it sought the warrant on the grounds she may destroy related evidence. 

The customs office has summoned her three times since June to interrogate her over the charges, most of which she is known to have denied. 

It is known that the authorities have secured crucial evidence on her alleged wrongdoings after raiding her residence and offices at Korean Air and questioning related officials of the airline. 

In May, the Incheon customs office found around two-point-five tons of goods hidden at the houses of employees of Korean Air and its subcontractor that were suspected to be Cho’s smuggled items. 

Cho, the eldest daughter of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, was sentenced to one year in prison in 2015 after the infamous nut rage incident that delayed a flight in the previous year.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

