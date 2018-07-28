KOSPI Rises, Ends Tuesday 0.48% Higher

Asian markets bounced back on Tuesday, led by gains in China.



South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day point-48 percent higher after adding ten-point-89 points. The KOSPI closed the day at two-thousand-280-point-two.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding four-point-61-points, or point-61 percent. It closed the day at 761-point-57.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-135-point-two won.