Power Demand Likely to Hit Fresh Record Wednesday

Write : 2018-07-25 09:55:57 Update : 2018-07-25 11:14:00

Power demand in South Korea is expected to hit a fresh record on Wednesday as the scorching heat continues. 

The Korea Power Exchange said that the country's maximum electricity demand is expected to reach 93 million kilowatts between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., which would surpass the current record of 92-point-48 million kilowatts set on Tuesday.  

The exchange predicted that the power reserves will stand at the normal level of six-point-three million kilowatts during the cited period, with the reserve rate being at six-point-eight percent. 

If the reserves fall below five million kilowatts, the government will issue an alert and ask companies and households to reduce power consumption.

