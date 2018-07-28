KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.31%

Write : 2018-07-25 15:52:25 Update : 2018-07-25 16:23:48

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday amid upbeat Wall Street earnings and continuing trade tensions ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and European Commission presidents.

South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended the day point-31 percent lower after losing seven-point-17 points. The KOSPI closed the day at two-thousand-273-point-03. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 12-point-68-points, or one-point-66 percent. It closed the day at 748-point-89. 

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened eight-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-126-point-three won.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

