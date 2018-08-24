PM Feels Responsible for Unresolved Structural Issues

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that he feels great responsibility over the failure to resolve society's structural issues.



Attending a meeting of the parliament's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, Lee said that issues such as employment conditions, low birthrate, the aging society and widening income gap have worsened this year.



He said the government did its best last year to prevent any illegal, unjustified or inefficient execution of budget but efforts may have been insufficient.



Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon also said during the meeting that friction exists between economic indicators and actual economic conditions felt by the public, while uncertainties are on the rise.



He said complex factors are at play with the current economic situation, adding that he feels responsible for the difficult job conditions.



He vowed to place top economic priority on creating jobs.



The National Assembly began deliberation on its settlement of accounts for fiscal year 2017 on Tuesday.

[Photo : YONHAP News]