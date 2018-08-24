KOSPI Gains 0.99% on Tuesday

South Korean stocks gained on Tuesday amid hopes hostilities between China and Washington would ease ahead of low-level trade talks between the two nations.   

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed the day 22-point-18 points, or point-99 percent higher, to end the day at two-thousand-270-point-06.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ surged, adding 17-point-37 points, or two-point-26 percent, to close the day at 787-point-15.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-four won.

