S. Korean Beer Fares Strongly in China

South Korean beer is enjoying strong popularity in China.



According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Wednesday, South Korea exported 50-point-two million U.S. dollars worth of beer to China last year, more than double compared to 2016.



The amount of beer exported also grew from nearly 32 million liters to 65 million liters and the average unit cost per liter increased from point-76 dollars to point-77 dollars during the same period.



Thanks to such strong exports, South Korean beer accounted for nine-point-one percent of China’s imported beer market last year, nearly doubling compared to 2016.



The food trade agency, however, found exports of other types of Korean alcoholic drinks to China plunged sharply. Between 2016 and 2017, exports of soju slipped from some nine-point-four million dollars to seven-point-three million while exports of makgeolli fell from some two-point-one million to one-and-a-half million dollars.

[Photo : YONHAP News]