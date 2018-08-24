KOSPI Closes 0.14% Higher on Wednesday

Write : 2018-08-22 15:54:38 Update : 2018-08-22 16:49:14

KOSPI Closes 0.14% Higher on Wednesday

South Korean stocks were mixed on Wednesday, boosted by a rise on Wall Street but bogged down by political headlines in the U.S. and a retreat in Chinese markets. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed the day three-point-27 points, or point-14 percent higher, to end the day at two-thousand-273-point-33.  

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-20 points, or point-15 percent. It closed the day at 785-point-95.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-nine won.

[Photo : KBS News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
Podcasts
  • Podcasts
  • You can download KBS World Radio News in eleven languages through Podcast KBS Radio Tune

<

4 / 4

>