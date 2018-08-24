75% of Households Likely to Pay Around 17,000 Won More for Power Bills

Write : 2018-08-22 16:41:44 Update : 2018-08-22 16:48:54

75% of Households Likely to Pay Around 17,000 Won More for Power Bills

Three out of four South Korean households are likely to be faced with heftier electricity bills for this summer due to the historic heat. 

According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation on Wednesday, 75-point-five percent, or some six-point-six million of eight-point-74 million households in the nation will pay larger power bills for July compared to last year.  

The increased amount is estimated at about 17-thousand won on average per household. 

Power bills will increase by more than 100-thousand won from a year earlier in some 120-thousand households, or just one-point-four percent of the six-point-six million households. 

However, the actual electricity bills will likely be lower than the estimation as the government’s electricity fee discount for this summer has yet to be reflected in the bill calculations.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
2018 Inter-Korean Summit
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>