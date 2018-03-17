Unification Ministry Preparing for Inter-Korean Summit in Practical Manner

The Unification Ministry says it is preparing for the upcoming inter-Korean summit slated for late-April in a practical manner.



The official told reporters Tuesday that as this meeting will be held at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjeom, the schedule is likely to be shorter than the meetings in 2000 and 2007, when delegates from the South visited Pyongyang for three days with a special entourage.



The official added that there are many arrangements to be made ahead of the summit, such as the agendas for discussion.



He said that once an organizing committee is formed and Seoul's stance is clarified through the internal cooperation of related ministries, consultations between the two Koreas will take place subsequently.







