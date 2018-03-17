PM Lee Hints at Moon-Trump Summit ahead of US-N. Korea Summit

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has hinted at the possibility of a South Korea-U.S. summit after an inter-Korean summit next month.



Speaking to South Korean residents and business leaders in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday before heading to Brazil, Lee speculated that a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump could be held ahead of Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May.



Lee said such a meeting could serve as an opportunity for Moon to share his experience after he meets with Kim.



The South and North Korean leaders are expected to hold talks on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom at the end of next month.



The prime minister also presumed the Trump-Kim summit would be held in early May in line with Trump's wish to have the talks at an early date.

