'Joint Development of N. Korean Mines to Create 90,000 Jobs Annually'

A private think tank says that the two Koreas' joint development of North Korean major mines will create more than 90-thousand jobs in the two Koreas annually.



The Seoul-based North Korea Resource Institute on Sunday presented the assessment in its report on the prospect of potential inter-Korean projects to develop and modernize 74 mines with commercial value out of around 700 in the North.



The report said that those joint projects could create 91-thousand-310 jobs in the two Koreas, including 18-thousand-550 in the South.



The think tank predicted that joint development and modernization projects could satisfy up to 40-point-three percent of the demand for eleven mineral resources in the two Koreas, including coal, ore and gold.



South Korea's self-sufficiency rate in the resources sector currently stands at a mere two-point-eight percent.



The institute estimated the projects will require investment of eleven-point-54 billion U.S. dollars, projecting that combined sales will reach ten-point-63 billion dollars per year and operating profits will reach three-point-19 billion dollars.