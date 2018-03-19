'Joint Development of N. Korean Mines to Create 90,000 Jobs Annually'

Write : 2018-03-18 13:51:27 Update : 2018-03-18 14:19:42

'Joint Development of N. Korean Mines to Create 90,000 Jobs Annually'

A private think tank says that the two Koreas' joint development of North Korean major mines will create more than 90-thousand jobs in the two Koreas annually.

The Seoul-based North Korea Resource Institute on Sunday presented the assessment in its report on the prospect of potential inter-Korean projects to develop and modernize 74 mines with commercial value out of around 700 in the North.

The report said that those joint projects could create 91-thousand-310 jobs in the two Koreas, including 18-thousand-550 in the South.

The think tank predicted that joint development and modernization projects could satisfy up to 40-point-three percent of the demand for eleven mineral resources in the two Koreas, including coal, ore and gold.

South Korea's self-sufficiency rate in the resources sector currently stands at a mere two-point-eight percent.

The institute estimated the projects will require investment of eleven-point-54 billion U.S. dollars, projecting that combined sales will reach ten-point-63 billion dollars per year and operating profits will reach three-point-19 billion dollars.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>