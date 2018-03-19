Koreas to Discuss S. Korean Art Performance in Pyongyang

The two Koreas will hold talks on Tuesday to discuss a planned performance by a South Korean art troupe in Pyongyang.



South Korea's Unification Ministry said Sunday that the working-level talks will be held at Tongilgak, a North Korean pavilion at the border village of Panmunjeom.



The ministry said that the South Korean delegation will be led by Yun Sang, a popular singer and composer who has been tapped as the music director for Seoul's art troupe. Yun will be joined by officials from the presidential office and the Unification Ministry.



North Korea said its delegation will include Hyon Song-wol, the leader of the Moranbong Band who visited South Korea and performed during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The two Koreas agreed on a performance by a South Korean art troupe in North Korea when President Moon Jae-in's special envoys visited Pyongyang earlier this month.