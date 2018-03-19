'S. Korea Confident of US' Commitment to Troop Presence'

Write : 2018-03-19 08:27:48 Update : 2018-03-19 10:11:48

'S. Korea Confident of US' Commitment to Troop Presence'

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed confidence in the U.S.’ commitment to a troop presence in South Korea, dismissing media reports that President Donald Trump suggested a withdrawal over a trade dispute. 

Kang made the comment on CBS program "Face the Nation" which aired on Sunday.

The minister said that any time troops are mentioned, it raises eyebrows, so those reports have caught attention in South Korea, but Seoul is absolutely confident of the American commitment to the alliance and the troop presence in the country.

She also said that North Korea has already satisfied preconditions for dialogue, adding South Korea asked the North to clearly express its commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program and its leader Kim Jong-un conveyed that commitment.

She said that Kim has given "his word," and stressed the significance of the North Korean leader directly using those words for the first time.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>