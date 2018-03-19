'S. Korea Confident of US' Commitment to Troop Presence'

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed confidence in the U.S.’ commitment to a troop presence in South Korea, dismissing media reports that President Donald Trump suggested a withdrawal over a trade dispute.



Kang made the comment on CBS program "Face the Nation" which aired on Sunday.



The minister said that any time troops are mentioned, it raises eyebrows, so those reports have caught attention in South Korea, but Seoul is absolutely confident of the American commitment to the alliance and the troop presence in the country.



She also said that North Korea has already satisfied preconditions for dialogue, adding South Korea asked the North to clearly express its commitment to abandon its nuclear weapons program and its leader Kim Jong-un conveyed that commitment.



She said that Kim has given "his word," and stressed the significance of the North Korean leader directly using those words for the first time.