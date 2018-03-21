S. Korean Army to Create New Missile UnitVideo

Write : 2018-03-19 14:22:14 Update : 2018-03-20 10:38:07

The South Korean military is said to be planning to create a new tactical guided missile unit capable of destroying North Korea's long-range artillery sites. 

KBS found that the military plans to create a new ground operation command in October by integrating the Army's first and third military headquarters. 

Under the envisioned operation command, the Army plans to set up an artillery brigade whose main force will be tactical ground-to-ground guided missiles. Such missiles are capable of hitting sizable targets within a short period of time given they have a range of more than 150 kilometers and can fire four missiles in a matter of seconds from a single launching pad.

The missiles will be capable of taking out North Korea's long-range artillery concentrated along the military demarcation line because they will be equipped with a precision guidance function.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>