The South Korean military is said to be planning to create a new tactical guided missile unit capable of destroying North Korea's long-range artillery sites.



KBS found that the military plans to create a new ground operation command in October by integrating the Army's first and third military headquarters.



Under the envisioned operation command, the Army plans to set up an artillery brigade whose main force will be tactical ground-to-ground guided missiles. Such missiles are capable of hitting sizable targets within a short period of time given they have a range of more than 150 kilometers and can fire four missiles in a matter of seconds from a single launching pad.



The missiles will be capable of taking out North Korea's long-range artillery concentrated along the military demarcation line because they will be equipped with a precision guidance function.