Unification Ministry: Working to Repatriate S. Koreans Held in the North

Write : 2018-03-19 15:38:06 Update : 2018-03-19 16:01:27

The Unification Ministry says it has been exerting efforts through various channels for the release of South Koreans detained in North Korea whenever there is an opportunity.

Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun made the comments in a regular briefing on Monday when asked whether the safety of South Korean detainees in the North had been confirmed.

The issue has emerged following U.S. media reports that North Korea and Sweden were discussing the release of three American nationals held in North Korea.

According to the Unification Ministry, six South Koreans are detained in the North. Most of them are known to be detained for carrying out missionary activities in the North Korea-China border region. 

