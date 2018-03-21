S. Korean Delegation Departs for Inter-Korean Talks

A South Korean delegation has left for the truce village of Panmunjeom for working-level talks with North Korea on a planned concert by South Korean singers in Pyongyang.



Chief delegate Yun Sang, a popular singer who has been named the art director of the South Korean art troupe, told reporters on Tuesday morning that the main focus of the talks will likely be music and repertoire, adding that he will carefully listen to the North Korean officials.



The working-level talks are set to open at Tongilgak, a North Korean pavilion at the border village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



South Korea agreed to send an art troupe and a taekwondo demonstration team to Pyongyang next month after South Korean special envoys met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in early March.