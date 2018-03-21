Two Koreas Wrap Up Working-Level Talks on Cultural Performance in Pyongyang

South and North Korean officials finished discussing details of a South Korean art troupe's performance in Pyongyang planned for next month.



The Unification Ministry said Tuesday that talks between the two sides began at the truce village of Panmunjeom at 10 a.m. and wrapped up some three hours later, with a briefing based on a joint statement set to follow.



Officials reportedly discussed the selection of music, the size of the troupe, the group's mode of travel to the North, and the schedule of the performance.



On the South Korean side, popular singer and the music director of the art troupe Yun Sang led the meeting as chief delegate while Hyon Song-wol, head of the North's Moranbong Band, represented the North.