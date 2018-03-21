N. Korean Official Urges Active Inter-Korean Exchanges in Sports

A top North Korean sports official has called for more active exchanges in sports between the two Koreas.



Ko Chol-ho, secretary general of North Korea's Olympic Committee, visited South Korea last month as part of a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



In an interview with the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper based in Japan, Ko said that following the PyeongChang Games, the two Koreas will be able to facilitate cooperation and exchanges, and foster an environment of reconciliation and unity aimed at improving cross-border relations.



The North Korean official called for active contact, visits and exchanges in sports between the two Koreas, saying that he believes sports can contribute to opening up ways for a peaceful and self-reliant reunification of the Korean Peninsula.



Choson Sinbo is published by the General Association of Korean Residents, a pro-North Korean group in Japan and is often viewed as a mouthpiece for the Pyongyang regime.

