S. Korean Performers to Visit Pyongyang for Two Concerts in Early April

South Korea will send a team of some 160 performers to North Korea later this month.



They will perform twice in the capital of Pyongyang in early April ahead of an inter-Korean summit scheduled for the end of the month.



The group includes pop singers such as veteran pop legend Cho Yong-pil, the five-member girl band Red Velvet and Seohyun, a former member of the girl group Girls' Generation.



Seoul's Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the two Koreas adopted a joint statement following working-level talks held at the border truce village of Panmunjeom earlier in the day.



According to the statement, the South Korean performance team will visit Pyongang from March 31st to April third for two performances to be held respectively at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater and the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium.



A Unification Ministry official said the concert dates are tentatively set for April first and third but they could change.



The two sides will continue talks to iron out the details such as the stage setting and installation of equipment. For this, an advance team from South Korea will visit Pyongyang from Thursday to Saturday.



The North has agreed to guarantee the safety of and amenities for the South Korean performers.



The two Koreas will discuss other working-level issues through an exchange of documents via the border village communication channel.



Earlier, a South Korean delegation led by singer and composer Yun Sang held talks with North Korean delegates led by Hyon Song-wol, who is the head of the North Korean Samjiyon Orchestra. The talks held on the northern side of the Panmunjeom truce village began at 10 a.m. and lasted for about three hours.

