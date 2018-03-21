Kim Jong-un Keeps Low Profile Since Meeting S. Korean Envoys

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been out of the public eye since his meeting with South Korean presidential envoys in Pyongyang two weeks ago.



North Korean media outlets have yet to report on any of Kim’s public activities since March fifth, when he held a meeting with South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and other officials. During the gathering, Kim suggested summit talks not only with South Korean President Moon Jae-in but also with U.S. President Donald Trump.



When the regime leader appears at an official event, North Korean state media report it the following day, meaning Kim has refrained from all public activity up through Monday.



Observers speculate Kim is concentrating on drawing up foreign policies ahead of the planned inter-Korean summit and the Pyongyang-Washington summit.



