Inter-Korean Summit Preparatory Committee to Hold 2nd Meeting Wed.

The preparatory committee for the inter-Korean summit will hold its second meeting on Wednesday amid the participation of President Moon Jae-in.



A senior presidential official told reporters that the president will be briefed on key preparations and is likely to make decisions on some details.



Attention is being drawn to whether the meeting will produce a substantial agenda for the high-level inter-Korean meeting the two Koreas agreed to open at the end of the month.



The meeting is also expected to see the selection of members for an advisory panel.



During its first meeting last Friday, the committee decided to create an advisory panel led by former Unification Minister Lim Dong-won and comprising 30 to 40 local experts as part of efforts to collect public opinions regarding the inter-Korean summit.



The two Koreas agreed to hold a summit at the end of April at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjeom. They have yet to come up with a date, format of talks or agenda.

