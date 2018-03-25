S. Korea Proposes Holding High-level Inter-Korean Talks on March 29th

Write : 2018-03-21 14:04:41 Update : 2018-03-21 14:53:44

S. Korea Proposes Holding High-level Inter-Korean Talks on March 29th

South Korea's presidential office has proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea next Thursday ahead of the inter-Korean summit set for late April. 

Presidential secretary Kim Eui-kyeom said that the preparatory committee for inter-Korean talks held a plenary session on Wednesday and proposed holding high-level talks at Tongilgak in the truce village of Panmunjeom.

The government plans to send a three-member delegation for the talks led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. 

South Korea will also propose that during the high-level talks, the two sides discuss the schedule, agenda and details of the delegations for the upcoming summit. 


  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>