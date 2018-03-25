S. Korea Proposes Holding High-level Inter-Korean Talks on March 29th

South Korea's presidential office has proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea next Thursday ahead of the inter-Korean summit set for late April.



Presidential secretary Kim Eui-kyeom said that the preparatory committee for inter-Korean talks held a plenary session on Wednesday and proposed holding high-level talks at Tongilgak in the truce village of Panmunjeom.



The government plans to send a three-member delegation for the talks led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.



South Korea will also propose that during the high-level talks, the two sides discuss the schedule, agenda and details of the delegations for the upcoming summit.





